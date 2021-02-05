Dr Henry Cohn Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Emeritus Reader, Dr Henry J. Cohn has Died.

Emeritus Reader, Dr Henry J. Cohn has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 5. 2021.

The History Department is deeply saddened by the passing of its Emeritus Reader, Dr Henry J. Cohn https://t.co/91e8K8iCl2

WarwickHistory @WarwickHistory The History Department is deeply saddened by the passing of its Emeritus Reader, Dr Henry J. Cohn

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter.

You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.