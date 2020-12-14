Dr. Herbert Benally Death -Dead – Obituary : Dr. Herbert Benally has Died .

Dr. Herbert Benally Death -Dead – Obituary : Dr. Herbert Benally has Died .

Dr. Herbert Benally has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.

School Personnel Lost To Covid @LostToCovid Dr. Herbert Benally – 76, Died Dec. 6. Professor, Diné College, the first tribal college in the country, Tsaile, AZ. 50 years work on Navajo spirituality and healing fundamentally shifted Indigenous recovery from colonization. “#NavajoNation lost a gem”

