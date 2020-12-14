Dr. Herbert Benally Death -Dead – Obituary : Dr. Herbert Benally has Died .
Dr. Herbert Benally has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.
Dr. Herbert Benally – 76, Died Dec. 6. Professor, Diné College, the first tribal college in the country, Tsaile, AZ. 50 years work on Navajo spirituality and healing fundamentally shifted Indigenous recovery from colonization.
“#NavajoNation lost a gem” https://t.co/SdgjNVeyWC pic.twitter.com/TVYVARwLOt
— School Personnel Lost To Covid (@LostToCovid) December 13, 2020
School Personnel Lost To Covid @LostToCovid Dr. Herbert Benally – 76, Died Dec. 6. Professor, Diné College, the first tribal college in the country, Tsaile, AZ. 50 years work on Navajo spirituality and healing fundamentally shifted Indigenous recovery from colonization. “#NavajoNation lost a gem”
