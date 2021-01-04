Dr. James Renick Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Dr. James Renick has Died .
Dr. James Renick has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
My father is a proud @ncatsuaggies grad and I had the pleasure of meeting Dr. Renick when he served as Provost @JacksonStateU and I was Chief of Staff & VP @MVSUDEVILS. He was a visionary leader and brilliant administrator. Condolences to his family and the entire A&T community. pic.twitter.com/rJ2ByRTiwz
— A. Zachary Faison, Jr. (@MillennialPrez1) January 4, 2021
A. Zachary Faison, Jr. @MillennialPrez1 My father is a proud @ncatsuaggies grad and I had the pleasure of meeting Dr. Renick when he served as Provost @JacksonStateU and I was Chief of Staff & VP @MVSUDEVILS . He was a visionary leader and brilliant administrator. Condolences to his family and the entire A&T community.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.