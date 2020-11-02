Dr. Jan Bach Death -Dead : Composer and educator Dr. Jan Bach of Northern Illinois University has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
Composer and educator Dr. Jan Bach of Northern Illinois University has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 1, 2020.
“WhenSteelTalks on Twitter: “Condolences to the family and friends of composer and educator Dr. Jan Bach of Northern Illinois University (NIU) The first concerto ever written for steelpan and orchestra ”
Condolences to the family and friends of composer and educator Dr. Jan Bach of Northern Illinois University (NIU)
The first concerto ever written for steelpan and orchestrahttps://t.co/ACLNFh0GKp #steelpan #NIU pic.twitter.com/LeRVDr4pki
— WhenSteelTalks (@WhenSteelTalks) November 1, 2020
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.