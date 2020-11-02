Dr. Jan Bach Death -Dead : Composer and educator Dr. Jan Bach of Northern Illinois University has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Composer and educator Dr. Jan Bach of Northern Illinois University has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 1, 2020.

Condolences to the family and friends of composer and educator Dr. Jan Bach of Northern Illinois University (NIU)

