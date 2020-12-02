Dr Jill Stoller Death –Dead-Obituaries : Jill Stoller has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Naomi Shaw wrote

Overcoming the idea that you should only see a therapist if there’s something severely wrong with you. Psychiatrists and psychologists can help prevent things from becoming a problem in the first place. I now recommend everyone has a therapist of some variety that they see periodically, it can save your life.

Emily MW wrote

Sports specialists are the best to see if you are injured. You may need to see many different rehab professionals but if you keep trying you may find someone who can really help you out. Chiropractors and Massage therapists have been the most helpful in my recovery plan and through there referrals I now have a really good physiotherapist. Sometimes you need all 3 to heal.

Carilee Moran wrote

In honor of Jill Stoller, I offer the following tip: don’t let fear keep you from seeking treatment for a problem. I belong to a hip replacement fb group. The people facing surgery are filled with fear about everything that could go wrong, some of them to the point of backing out of the surgery even though they basically can’t walk. They read it on the internet, or even in the hip replacement support group. About 95% of hip replacement patients are extremely satisfied with the outcome even if it took some time or even if they had initial complications. The payoff in pain relief and being able to live a normal life is so enormous, and pain is forgotten pretty quickly. Most people who ALREADY had their hip replacements say that it gave them their lives back and they only wish they had done it sooner. As a Hippy, I wholeheartedly endorse this sentiment. Do it. Get your life back.

Camilla McCullough wrote

Get a team around you to support you: professionals as well as family and friends. I went from having none to finally realizing I needed help and went all in with a Therapist, Psychiatrist, Cognitive Behavior Therapist, regular doctor and a naturopath. I’m on right medication now, down 27 lbs, more physical active, more mentally healthy while also now recognizing ( and learning) when I need to stop up and remember to be kind to myself. So put yourself first and you will learn tools that will last a lifetime … you are worth it!!

Natalie Bridger Watson wrote

A common comorbidity with ADHD is delayed sleep phase syndrome (DSPS). It happens in about 75% of people with ADHD. It basically means that your circadian clock is set several hours later than the average person so you get tired later in the night and sleep in later in the morning. For people whose schedules do not allow them to sleep late in the morning, it’s a common cause of chronic sleep deprivation (because they still don’t naturally get sleepy until later but have to wake up at the same time as everyone else).

Taking melatonin can make it easier to get to bed at an earlier hour. You can get it over the counter (in the US; not elsewhere) and it’s cheap. There’s a long-acting and short-acting kind. I’ve only personally taken the latter (in a surprisingly delicious strawberry-flavored gummy that I look forward to every night). For the short acting, I take it about 30 minutes before I want to sleep, so that’s usually when I’m doing the last potty walks of the night for my dogs. I’ve been told that the long-acting should be taken 4-8 hours before bedtime, but have no personal experience with that.

The short-acting one allowed me to maintain a reliable sleep/wake cycle for over a year for the first time in my entire life, which made a phenomenal difference in my overall mental health. I didn’t think I was sleep deprived because my flexible schedule allows me to work at my own pace, but I felt noticeably better when I was consistently taking the melatonin at the same time every night.

Molly McNamara wrote

It is believed that 1 in 300 people have Lynch Syndrome – most don’t know it. LS is an autosomal dominant genetic condition (meaning you only need a copy from one of your parents for it to be active) that puts you at a significantly higher risk of a multitude of cancers (how much varies depending on which LS mutation you have but some as high as 80%). There are excellent protocols in place nowadays for lifelong surveillance of LS patients, and for women in particular some preventative surgery that is recommended after childbearing years. If it just…seems like your family has a pattern of cancer, it might be worth running a genetic panel and finding out, in order to be proactive with your health.

Lindsey Cloutier wrote

As far as mental health, I’ve found the practice of mindfulness and guided meditation have hugely helped my personal journey. It helps me to cultivate coping mechanisms and I feel that it’s also helping me to be more open and honest about how I’m feeling to other people. I really like the app Headspace, I use their guided meditations several times a week.

Melinda Robles wrote

For mental and professional help, control the controllables. The unpredictability in the world causes anxiety, fear, maybe even depression. Rather than focusing on all the negatives, take an outside look. What can you actually control and how can you control those controllables to provide a better situation or safeguard against the negatives. You can’t control everything, so focus on what you can control.

Erin Corwin Westgate wrote

I’m a social psychologist; as part of my research, I study well-being. One of the biggest biggest predictors of happiness is the people around you. Having close intimate ties with others (someone you can confide in), and having a community you are a part of, are two of the biggest paths to happiness for most people. Simply by virtue of being here, sharing in this FDSA community, and being together, we are all bringing a bit of happiness to our own (and each other’s) lives.