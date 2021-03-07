Dr. Joe Stothert Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Dr. Joe Stothert has Died.

NewsRadio 1110 KFAB 1d · A statement from Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert’s office about the death of her husband, Dr. Joe Stothert: “It is with great sadness today that we share the tragic loss of Joe Stothert with family, friends, and our loving community. Joe’s dedication and affection for everyone he cared for serve as a bright light of human kindness for all of us to follow. Our family asks for your prayers at this very difficult time. We will need them. We also ask for privacy so our family may grieve and remember an extraordinary and caring husband, father and grandfather.”

Pamela Pierce-Swanson

Prayers of comfort, peace and strength during this difficult time for Mayor Stothert and her family.

Ann Kuhse Schenck

Prayers for Mayor Stothert and her family.

Steph Anderson

Deepest condolences to Mayor Stothert and her family during this time.

Judy Baker Burcaw

Our deepest condolences to Mayor Stothert, her family and friends, may God Bless and comfort all of you now and in the days to come.

Angela Watt

Prayers to the Stothert family during this unimaginable time.

Lori Sandhoefner

Our deepest sympathies to the family. We were blessed to have Dr Joe help our family. He was a great doctor and a nice man.

Julie McGee

My condolences Mayor Stothert. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. May God bring you his peace .



Deb Jaeger

Dr. Stothert once saved my daughter’s life. He was one of the most empathic physicians I have known. Condolences to Mayor Jean Stothert, family and friends. This is a tragic loss for everyone.

Jeanette Dietzel

Sad sad time for the Strothert family. My prayer is for comfort during this time of grief.