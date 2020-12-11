Dr John Fleetwood Death -Dead – Obituary :Dr John Fleetwood of Blackrock has Died .
To let people know Dr John Fleetwood of Blackrock has died. A truly empathic and exemplary GP. UCD and Rockwell. Condolences to his family #johnfleetwood
— Bill Tormey (@billtormey) December 11, 2020
