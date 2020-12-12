Dr John Muddiman Death -Dead – Obituary : Dr John Muddiman has Died .
Dr John Muddiman has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 11. 2020.
We are saddened to hear news of the death of one of our long-standing members, Dr John Muddiman, aged 73. Dr Muddiman was formerly G.B. Caird Fellow of New Testament at Mansfield College, Oxford. Among his many publications was his commentary on Ephesians. He will be missed. pic.twitter.com/kDHq6DYMGJ
— British New Testament Society (@BNTsoc) December 11, 2020
