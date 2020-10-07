Dr John Violet Death – Dead :Dr John Violet Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.
Dr John Violet has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 7, 2020.
“Peter Mac GU Oncology on Twitter: “We are devastated this week to lose our colleague, Dr John Violet, who passed away unexpectedly. John was an outstanding Clinical Oncologist specialising in prostate cancer, with world-leading expertise in radiation therapy and radionuclide therapy. Vale John, we will miss you ”
We are devastated this week to lose our colleague, Dr John Violet, who passed away unexpectedly. John was an outstanding Clinical Oncologist specialising in prostate cancer, with world-leading expertise in radiation therapy and radionuclide therapy. Vale John, we will miss you pic.twitter.com/LXDC9gKwMG
— Peter Mac GU Oncology (@gu_onc) October 6, 2020
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.