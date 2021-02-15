Ashtons Pediatrician Dr. John Wrasse Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Ashtons Pediatrician Dr. John Wrasse has Died.

Ashley Lucas 1h · So saddened to hear of the unexpected passing of Ashtons Pediatrician Dr. John Wrasse. He has been Ashton’s doctor since ashtons second well baby check up as we did not feel comfortable with the first one we saw. Dr. Wrasse was an amazing doctor and had a way of always calming my new mother nerves. He was good to his patients and never treated us a number or chart. He was kind and gentle and always so happy and friendly. Truly he will be missed! So hard knowing that Ashton’s next well child check up will be with someone new. It seems selfish of me to grieve as I am because I’m sure his daughters and wife are grieving harder. But he was part of our family as he cared for Ashton just like he was his own! Prayers for his young daughters who he spoke of often and was always so proud of them. Prayers for his wife who I never met obviously but it breaks my heart to think of her loss. Hug your family because you just don’t know when it’s your time to go to the Lord. Prayers welcomed for his two daughters, wife and endless number of nurses and others he worked with as they grieve this tragic loss of a great doctor! 99 9 Comments Like Comment Share

Tyler Lewis

The world lost a very bright light today. Dr. John Wrasse a Riley kids doctor and our kids family doctor since birth. Very young. Leaves behind 2 daughters and his wife of 20 years. We will miss you Dr. Wrasse!

Bridgett Manson

Work will not be the same. I found out late last night and really did not sleep. He was an amazing doctor and very kind. Praying for his family.