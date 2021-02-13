Dr. K.C Price Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Dr. Betty Price’s husband Dr. K.C Price has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 13. 2021
Dr. K.C Price has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 13. 2021.
https://twitter.com/MarjanitaRipley/status/1360695519392239616
Marjanita Ripley @MarjanitaRipley Dr. Marjanita and The Ripley Family, along with our church family, extend our sincere condolences and prayers to Dr. Betty Price and The Price Family in the transition of Apostle Frederick K.C. Price.
