Dr. Karen Trujillo Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Dr. Karen Trujillo has Died .

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

Deeply saddened tonight to learn of the tragic death of Dr. Karen Trujillo. She was an NMSU graduate and served our university for many years as a teacher, administrator and researcher before going on to serve as LCPS superintendent. Keeping those closest to her in our prayers. — Dan Arvizu (@dan_arvizu) February 26, 2021



We are so sad to hear the news of the passing of Karen Trujillo. https://twitter.com/dan_arvizu/status/1365152962268393476

Condolences

Teresa Martinez

Hug your loved ones….I’m sure she never thought in a million years she would be struck and killed while out on a walk with her dogs. Sitting here with a heavy heart for her family and friends. RIP Ms.Trujillo

Julie Lupe

This is unbelievable. May she Rest In Peace.

George Maya

There are no words to explain the hurt we feel for the tragic loss of Dr. Karen Trujillo. Our heartfelt condolences go out to Coach Ben Trujillo, their children and to the Apodaca family. We are truly saddened tonight and still in shock, however we were truly blessed to personally know her. May she soar with the angels and rest in eternal peace.

With Love and Sympathy,

Lady Trojan Basketball Coaches, Athletes and Fans

Kim Wynne

Prayers for her family. Much respect to KFOX who is the only station waiting to release the victim’s identity once they are given authorization to do so from LCPD. How sad for any relatives and close friends who learned of the tragedy on the news.

Dawnmarie Martinez

Such an incredible loss for our community – God bless her family, her friends, & her staff