Dr. Karol Kahrs Death -Dead : Karol Kahrs has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
Dr. Karol Kahrs has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 2, 2020.
” Illinois Athletics on Twitter: “Saddened to hear of the passing of Dr. Karol Kahrs, a true pioneer and Illinois Athletics Hall of Famer. ”
Saddened to hear of the passing of Dr. Karol Kahrs, a true pioneer and Illinois Athletics Hall of Famer. https://t.co/uWUwgf4StO
— Illinois Athletics (@IlliniAthletics) November 3, 2020
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.