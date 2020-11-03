Dr. Karol Kahrs Death -Dead : Karol Kahrs has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Dr. Karol Kahrs has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 2, 2020.

” Illinois Athletics on Twitter: “Saddened to hear of the passing of Dr. Karol Kahrs, a true pioneer and Illinois Athletics Hall of Famer. ”

Saddened to hear of the passing of Dr. Karol Kahrs, a true pioneer and Illinois Athletics Hall of Famer. https://t.co/uWUwgf4StO — Illinois Athletics (@IlliniAthletics) November 3, 2020

Tributes

———————— –