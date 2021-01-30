Dr. Katherine Lindley Dodson Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Dr. Katherine Lindley Dodson has Died.
Death Notice for Today January 30. 2021
Dr. Katherine Lindley Dodson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 30. 2021.
Austin Symphony Orchestra 7m · “Where words fail, music speaks.” – Hans Christian Anderson It is with profound sympathy that we offer our condolences to the family and friends of Dr. Katherine Lindley Dodson whose life was taken far too soon. Together with our community, the Austin Symphony Orchestra offers solace to her loved ones through the healing power of music. This performance of Bach’s “Air on the G String” by the Austin Symphony Orchestra led by Maestro Peter Bay is dedicated to the memory of Dr. Dodson’s life, in honor of her family, and the numerous lives she healed through her gifts to children and their families.
