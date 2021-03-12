Dr. Ken Bell Death – Obituary : It is with deepest sympathy that we announce the passing of Susie A. Bell, the mother of Dr. Ken Bell, AB of WNC. Arrangements a…

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

It is with deepest sympathy that we announce the passing of Susie A. Bell, the mother of Dr. Ken Bell, AB of WNC. Arrangements are Visitation:

Sunday, March 14, 2021

1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Funeral at 2:00 p.m.

Russell Funeral Chapel

107 West Main St

Moncks Corner, SC 29461



——————————-NOTICE.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post on Facebook.

TRIBUTES.

You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.