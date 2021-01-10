Dr Kenneth Adams Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Dr Kenneth Adams has Died .

Dr Kenneth Adams has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 10. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Dammit! My colleague Dr Kenneth Adams, stellar ER doc, and friend, died of Covid today. He leaves a widow. I have a lot of blame but it doesn’t help. My friend has died. — GruntDoc (@gruntdoc) January 10, 2021

