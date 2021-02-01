Dr. Kent Rogers Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Dr. Kent Rogers has Died .
Death Notice for Today January 31. 2020
Dr. Kent Rogers has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 31. 2020.
Dr. Kent Rogers – 75, Died Jan 30 (yesterday).
Pres, Board of Trustees, Corsicana ISD, TX. Also on sideline of school’s FB games for decades, presumably as team Dr. as also chief of staff at the hospital. Was so loved by the community, they dedicated a statue in his honor. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/igpxYktMjw
— School Personnel Lost To Covid (@LostToCovid) February 1, 2021
School Personnel Lost To Covid @LostToCovid Dr. Kent Rogers – 75, Died Jan 30 (yesterday). Pres, Board of Trustees, Corsicana ISD, TX. Also on sideline of school’s FB games for decades, presumably as team Dr. as also chief of staff at the hospital. Was so loved by the community, they dedicated a statue in his honor. 1/2
NOTICE.
You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.