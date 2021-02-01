Dr. Kent Rogers Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Dr. Kent Rogers has Died .

February 1, 2021
 Death Notice for Today January 31. 2020

Dr. Kent Rogers has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 31. 2020.

School Personnel Lost To Covid @LostToCovid Dr. Kent Rogers – 75, Died Jan 30 (yesterday). Pres, Board of Trustees, Corsicana ISD, TX. Also on sideline of school’s FB games for decades, presumably as team Dr. as also chief of staff at the hospital. Was so loved by the community, they dedicated a statue in his honor. 1/2

