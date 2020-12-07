Dr Krishna Korlipara Death -Dead – Obituary : Dr Krishna Korlipara, an eminent GP from Bolton and past National Secretary of BIDA has Died .
Dr Krishna Korlipara, an eminent GP from Bolton and past National Secretary of BIDA has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 7. 2020.
Very sorry to hear about the passing of Dr Krishna Korlipara, an eminent GP from Bolton and past National Secretary of BIDA
Our sincere condolences to his family and friends on behalf of everyone from BIDA🙏@doctorcm9 @drpshukla @drraksharmahttps://t.co/fLI4LRuTmz
— BIDA (@BIDAUK) December 7, 2020
