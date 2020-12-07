Dr Krishna Korlipara Death -Dead – Obituary : Dr Krishna Korlipara, an eminent GP from Bolton and past National Secretary of BIDA has Died .

Dr Krishna Korlipara, an eminent GP from Bolton and past National Secretary of BIDA has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 7. 2020.

Our sincere condolences to his family and friends on behalf of everyone from BIDA🙏@doctorcm9 @drpshukla @drraksharmahttps://t.co/fLI4LRuTmz

— BIDA (@BIDAUK) December 7, 2020