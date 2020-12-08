Dr Krishna Korlipara Death -Dead – Obituary :pulsetoday columnist Dr Krishna Korlipara has become the 14th UK GP to die with Covid.
Sad to report that former @pulsetoday columnist Dr Krishna Korlipara has become the 14th UK GP to die with Covid. Dr Korlipara, 82, founded the first GP cooperative in the country and opened Bolton's first purpose-built medical centre https://t.co/SevwbMIZvU
— Ellie Philpotts (@eleanor__p) December 8, 2020
