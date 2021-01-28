Dr Lea Brakier-Gingras Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Dr Lea Brakier-Gingras has Died .
Dr Lea Brakier-Gingras has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 27. 2020.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Very sad to learn the passing of our distinguished and beloved colleague Dr Lea Brakier-Gingras. She was a great scientist, teacher and pillar of @BiochimieUdeM. Our thoughts are with her family and friends.
— mtlRNAsalon (@mtlRNAsalon) January 28, 2021
mtlRNAsalon @mtlRNAsalon Very sad to learn the passing of our distinguished and beloved colleague Dr Lea Brakier-Gingras. She was a great scientist, teacher and pillar of @BiochimieUdeM . Our thoughts are with her family and friends.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.