Dr Lea Brakier-Gingras Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Dr Lea Brakier-Gingras has Died .

By | January 28, 2021
Dr Lea Brakier-Gingras has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 27. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

mtlRNAsalon @mtlRNAsalon Very sad to learn the passing of our distinguished and beloved colleague Dr Lea Brakier-Gingras. She was a great scientist, teacher and pillar of @BiochimieUdeM . Our thoughts are with her family and friends.

