Dr. Lindley Dodson Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Dr. Lindley Dodson, a pediatrician, wife, and mother killed in her office yesterday in a hostage situation in Austin, TX.

Dr. Lindley Dodson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 27. 2021.

My heart is breaking for Dr. Lindley Dodson, a pediatrician, wife, and mother, who was killed in her office yesterday in… Posted by My Pocket Pediatrician on Wednesday, January 27, 2021

My Pocket Pediatrician 1h · My heart is breaking for Dr. Lindley Dodson, a pediatrician, wife, and mother, who was killed in her office yesterday in a hostage situation in Austin, TX. Prayers for her family. I didn’t know her, but she was very well respected by her colleagues, and the pediatric world is grieving today. Mental health issues are real. If you know someone who is suffering, please reach out, offer help, or help that person seek help. https://whatsnew2day.com/two-people-are-dead-held…/

Source: (20+) My Pocket Pediatrician – Posts | Facebook

Tributes

———————— –

Becki Mather-Smith

This is truly horrible. Prayers for her family.

Heather Namaste

This is awful. My heart breaks for her and her loved ones.

Aubrey Carew Sizer

This is horrible!!! So sad! Especially in the middle of this pandemic. Ugh, my heart aches hearing this.

Desiree Sade

The hostage was a well known and respected female pediatrician named Dr Lindley Dodson. My thoughts are with her friends and family. Horribly devastating.

Dani Lee

I just heard the saddest thing. Tonight there was a hostage situation in Austin, TX at a pediatric clinic. At the press conference, the police informed the media they found the victim deceased. When he said that a small group screamed in grief saying “oh no!” So they didn’t inform the group ahead of the press conference of her death. Her name was Dr. Lindley Dodson. So so sad. I’ll never Un-hear their sobs.