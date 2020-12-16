Dr. Mahabir Gupta Death -Dead – Obituary : Dr. Mahabir Gupta has Died .

By | December 16, 2020
0 Comment

Dr. Mahabir Gupta Death -Dead – Obituary : Dr. Mahabir Gupta has Died .

Dr. Mahabir Gupta has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 15. 2020.

Center for Science Diplomacy @SciDip The Center for Science Diplomacy sends its condolences to Dr. Mahabir Gupta’s family. He worked tirelessly to further science diplomacy in the Americas as executive director of Interciencia Association. In 2003, he received the AAAS International Scientific Cooperation Award.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.