Dr. Majdi Ayyad Death -Dead – Obituary : Dr. Majdi Ayyad has Died .
Dr. Majdi Ayyad has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 18. 2020.
One of the most prominent cardiothoracic surgeons in the #Gaza Strip, Dr. Majdi Ayyad (51) has died from #Covid19. @SavePa2 pic.twitter.com/n7wohBZpPK
— SavePalestine (@SavePa2) December 18, 2020
