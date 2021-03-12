Dr. Maqsood Akbar Death – Obituary : It is with great sadness that we have learned of the passing of dearly beloved community member, Dr. Maqsood Akbar, husband of Z…

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

It is with great sadness that we have learned of the passing of dearly beloved community member, Dr. Maqsood Akbar, husband of Zahra Rizwana Akbar, and father of Imran Akbar, Sabah Akbar, and Sana Akbar. Janazah prayer will be held today, March 12, after second Jummah prayer.



