Dr. Marc Schneiderman Death -Obituary – Dead : Dr. Marc Schneiderman has Died .

Dr. Marc Schneiderman has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 27. 2020.

Frank Seltzer 22 hrs · I know for most you you this is simply another cigar group, but to a bunch of us there was a purpose of actually getting together and herfing. Our big event was the Post Turkey Day Crawl which ended last year after 20 years. It was a day long event that brought us together for cigars and good food and companionship. The PTDC began because of one man, Dr. Marc Schneiderman. Back in the 90s on Alt.smoker.cigars newsgroup, Dr Marc said he was coming to Dallas to visit inlays over Thanksgiving and wanted to see if anyone could get together. Chris Edmonson and Greg Fail responded with several others and met up with Dr. Marc. Every year Dr Marc would come in and people would gather..the event got more complex every year as different venues were loc ate for the dinner. In about 2000, I took over organizing it making sure Dr. Marc and his lovely bride Melissa had a great time. Marc came every year until 2017 when he told me Melissa had been diagnosed with cancer. She passed on December 22 of that year. Marc never came to the crawl again. Today I learned that now Marc has joined Melissa. He passed away last night. Please light one for Mark and Melissa, the actual reasons for the DFW Cigar Society, and remember them. 3232 8 Comments Like Share

Source: (20+) DFW Cigar Society | Facebook

Debbie Taylor Darino wrote

RIP to my cousin, Dr. Marc Schneiderman, who passed away unexpectedly yesterday.

Sending our prayers to cousin Gail Schneiderman-Cohen, Melanie and Aunt Shirley. We love and will miss you Marc! You’ll now be reunited with your wife, Melissa, and the rest of our families.