Dr. Marco Yousif Death -Dead – Obituary : Dr. Marco Yousif has Died .
Dr. Marco Yousif has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.
Rena Travel & Tours, Inc 1 hr · The entire staff at Rena Travel & Tours are saddened to learn of the passing one of our beloved clients, Dr. Marco Yousif. We would like to express our deepest sympathy to his wife Nora and to the rest of his family. We will never forget his happy face when we booked his honeymoon to St. Lucia. Rest in peace Marco, you and your family will constantly be in our thoughts and prayers.
Source: (20+) Rena Travel & Tours, Inc – Posts | Facebook
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.