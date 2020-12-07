Dr. Maria Sanchez Death -Dead – Obituary : Dr. Maria Sanchez of the School of Humanities & Social Sciences (SHSS) has Died .
Dr. Maria Sanchez of the School of Humanities & Social Sciences (SHSS) has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 7. 2020.
UJS extends condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Dr. Maria Sanchez of the School of Humanities & Social Sciences (SHSS) who passed this morning.
(📸: Facebook)@UTechJamaica pic.twitter.com/IuIfITY5zK
— UTech Journalism (@ujs_news) December 7, 2020
UTech Journalism @ujs_news UJS extends condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Dr. Maria Sanchez of the School of Humanities & Social Sciences (SHSS) who passed this morning.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.