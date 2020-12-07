Dr. Maria Sanchez Death -Dead – Obituary : Dr. Maria Sanchez of the School of Humanities & Social Sciences (SHSS) has Died .

By | December 7, 2020
Dr. Maria Sanchez Death -Dead – Obituary : Dr. Maria Sanchez of the School of Humanities & Social Sciences (SHSS) has Died .

Dr. Maria Sanchez of the School of Humanities & Social Sciences (SHSS) has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 7. 2020.

UTech Journalism @ujs_news UJS extends condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Dr. Maria Sanchez of the School of Humanities & Social Sciences (SHSS) who passed this morning.

