Dr. Mark Henry Death -Obituary – Dead :Dr. Mark Henry of battle creek mi has Died .
Dr. Mark Henry has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 13. 2020.
Wattles Park Family Practice Yesterday at 8:04 PM · It is with absolute sadness that we announce the passing of Dr. Mark Henry today from complications due to Covid-19. Wattles Park Family Practice will be closed Monday, 12/14 through Wednesday, 12/16 and will reopen Thursday, 12/17. If you have a medical emergency, please call the office and our provider on call will call you back as soon as possible. Please continue all safety measures while we continue to battle Covid-19. We will announce information regarding Covid vaccine options as soon as we have information available. Thank you for your continued support.
Source: (20+) Facebook
Tributes
———————— –
wrote
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.