Dr. Mark Nunge Death –Dead-Obituaries : Mark Nunge MD has Died .

By | November 22, 2020
Mark Nunge has died, according to a statement posted online on November 21.  2020.
We learned of the deceased from the following statement posted on social media.

It is with a sad and heavy heart that I must report that Castle Basketball lost part of its family today. Mark Nunge…

Posted by Castle Boys Basketball on Saturday, November 21, 2020

Cause of Death.
We have no information at the moment on the cause of death . This post will be updated as soon as we have that information.

Tributes.

The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.

Yesterday morning at 7am I walked into work and the first person I saw sitting there towering over the computer was the…

Posted by KaLeigh Renea Moore on Saturday, November 21, 2020

Emily R Phillips wrote
I loved our conversations about cats.. whether or not he wanted to give me more, me give him some of mine. Lmao sharing our pics of cats. He was always very nice.

Mary Rhodes Williams wrote
Many prayers for his family, friends, co-workers. I am so very sorry for your loss 🎶♥️

Laura Wheatley wrote
I’m sorry to hear this KaLeigh. I recognize him. When I took my dad to the ER last summer with hypercalcemia from cancer treatments he was who we first saw . He was very intimidating in the beginning. I looked him straight in the eyes and said “I know my dad, and there is definitely something wrong with him, and it’s your job to figure it out” and he did just that. He was very thorough and may have saved his life that day. Prayers for you and his family

