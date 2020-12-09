Dr. Mark Nunge Death -Dead – Obituary : Jack Nunge’s father, Dr. Mark Nunge has Died .
Jack Nunge’s father, Dr. Mark Nunge has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.
Scott Reister KCCI December 3 at 11:41 PM · Jack Nunge is hurting. His father, Dr. Mark Nunge, tragically passed away unexpectedly November 21 at the age of 53. Nunge rejoined the team a few days ago and decided to play Thursday night. He tied his career-high with 18 points then bravely shared his story afterwards. What guts. Prayers to the Nunge family. Video courtesy: Iowa Hawkeyes.
Source: (20+) Scott Reister KCCI – Posts | Facebook
