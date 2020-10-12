Dr. Marshall Banks Death – Dead : Dr. Marshall Banks Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Dr. Marshall Banks has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 11, 2020.

Morehead State mourns the passing of Dr. Marshall Banks, who passed away this week at the age of 80. Banks was the first African-American athlete to receive athletic financial aid from MSU & in the OVC in 1958. Our thoughts are with his family. Story ➡️ https://t.co/CNS5OLfiI3 pic.twitter.com/xoAGUkN4XO — Morehead State Athletics (@MSUEagles) October 11, 2020

