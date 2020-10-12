Dr. Marshall Banks Death – Dead : Dr. Marshall Banks Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

By | October 12, 2020
0 Comment

Dr. Marshall Banks Death – Dead : Dr. Marshall Banks Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Dr. Marshall Banks has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 11, 2020.

“Morehead State Athletics on Twitter: “Morehead State mourns the passing of Dr. Marshall Banks, who passed away this week at the age of 80. Banks was the first African-American athlete to receive athletic financial aid from MSU & in the OVC in 1958. Our thoughts are with his family. Story”

Tributes 

———————— –

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Category: Death - Obituary

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.