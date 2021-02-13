Dr. Martin Medhurst Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Dr. Martin J. Medhurst has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 12. 2021
Dr. Martin J. Medhurst has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 12. 2021.
We @BaylorComm are saddened by the passing of Dr. Martin J. Medhurst. We are humbled by his impressive legacy of scholarship, teaching, and service. Thank you Marty for being a wonderful friend, mentor, and colleague over the last twenty years at Baylor University.
— David Schlueter (@SchlueterDavid) February 13, 2021
