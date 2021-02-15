Dr. Melvin Banks Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Dr. Melvin E. Banks Sr., Founder of Largest African American-Owned Religious Publisher has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 14. 2021
Dr. Melvin E. Banks Sr., Founder of Largest African American-Owned Religious Publisher has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 14. 2021.
Dr. Melvin E. Banks Sr., Founder of Largest African American-Owned Religious Publisher, Has Died https://t.co/v0Mdj2Zzll pic.twitter.com/nnmg1ZJ7kX
— FAITHFULLY MAGAZINE (@faithfullymag) February 15, 2021
FAITHFULLY MAGAZINE @faithfullymag Dr. Melvin E. Banks Sr., Founder of Largest African American-Owned Religious Publisher, Has Died https://buff.ly/37fzCM3
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.