(Dr.) Mike Staker Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : (Dr.) Mike Staker has Died.

33 Forever, Inc. is with Donna Mencini Heck and Amy Staker-Breitinger. 18h · Our hearts at 33 have been broken into pieces once again. Dani, The inspiration behind 33 Forever, and (Dr.) Mike Staker were the closest of friends from the time they were 12 years old. Our families played together, laughed together, cried together, shared milestones together and loved each other. This is something we never EVER EVER wanted to share. We are sending all our prayers and love to this family as they walk a horrific journey they NEVER wanted to trod. Please join us and remember: Depression is a liar. This message from one of our best friends, says it all about her brother Mike Staker. Amy Staker-Breitinger: “My beautiful baby brother lost his battle with depression yesterday……Covid has destroyed so many lives not just with the actual virus, but with all the lockdowns and isolation that comes along with them. Our lives will Never be the same without him. I miss him. My kids miss their uncle. I will try to take comfort knowing he is no longer living with the pain of this disease, which made it impossible for him to see thru the cloudy fog the amount of people who loved and needed him daily. May God wrap his arms around him and everyone else battling this disease. We have been overwhelmed with the amount of support we have received from our friends and community. We please ask that in lieu of flowers or food for us, please make a donation to 33 Forever, Inc. so we can try to keep someone else from his same fate.” https://33forever.life/donate/ #33forever #fight4dani #mikestaker #suicideprevention #loveneverdies