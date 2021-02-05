Dr. Millie Hughes-Fulford Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Dr. Millie Hughes-Fulford has Died.
Dr. Millie Hughes-Fulford has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 5. 2021.
Beyond shocked + sad to hear about the passing of my first-ever 'boss,' Dr. Millie Hughes-Fulford. Tough as nails, the sky was never her limit. Literally, as a woman astronaut. Thank you for instilling me w/ a love of science + the confidence to dream big. https://t.co/W8IGahkhEz
— Colleen Wong (@colleenwong) February 5, 2021
Alyssa Hoog
She presented me with the Amelia Earhart scholarship from Zonta International to attend Space Academy 2 back in 1996. RIP
Neil Pope
GodSpeed Dr. Hughs-Fulford.
Thank you for carrying our curiosity and wonder beyond and returning with understanding.
The anvil here will ring for you tonight. 😿
Gene Seymour
I actually remember interviewing her once. Came to Philly after she was chosen. So effervescent, a true “space nerd” (which I think was exactly how she described herself) but also no b.s., totally real & straight with you.
Emily Carney
Space Hipsters remembers Dr. Millie Hughes-Fulford, the pioneering first woman payload specialist in Shuttle history who flew aboard STS-40 (Columbia) in 1991. It is confirmed she passed away at the age of 75. A pioneer in the field of immunology in spaceflight, a short summary of her career and studies is listed here: http://www.hughesfulfordlab.com/…/Millie_Hughes-Fulford…
Space Hipsters sends its condolences to her family and friends. (NASA photo)
