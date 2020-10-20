Dr. Mukul Chandra Death – Dead : Dr. Mukul Chandra Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.
Dr. Mukul Chandra has died, according to the following statements posted on Facebook on October. 18, 2020.
Dawn Clayborn 5 hrs · My heart is broken over the loss of such an amazing man, fantastic, physician, phenomenal role model. Rest in Peace Dr. Mukul Chandra. Many prayers and thoughts for your family.
Tributes
Life is short we at Premier Cardiovascular Instistute has lost a beautiful soul Dr. Mukul Chandra his fight compassion kindness for life & love will always stay with our office & his family with everyone in the entire community 🙌🏽♥️😢😢#CoVIDISREAL I love you all Twitter family😘 pic.twitter.com/Ss9yh30mtO
— Tanya (@TanRob22) October 20, 2020
Dr. Mukul Chandra, beloved cardiologist in Dayton died yesterday after a 7 month battle from the affects of COVID. He died while waiting for a lung transplant. He will be missed by many. #1of220,000 pic.twitter.com/2yHbYIpB9u
— 😷🦠BSUMomma🦠😷 (@JaneNiday) October 20, 2020
Praveen Kumar wrote
I don’t post individuals affected from COVID to protect their confidentiality.Since all over the social media,it has been displayed asking for donation to help this doctor,re producing.
Dr Mukul Chandra a cardiologist based at Dayton Ohio,USA was affected in April.He survived that but both his lungs are irreversibly damaged.The only way such patients can survive through double lung transplantation.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.