Dr. Mukul Chandra Death – Dead : Dr. Mukul Chandra Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

By | October 20, 2020
0 Comment

Dr. Mukul Chandra has died, according to the following statements posted on Facebook on October. 18, 2020.

Dawn Clayborn 5 hrs  · My heart is broken over the loss of such an amazing man, fantastic, physician, phenomenal role model. Rest in Peace Dr. Mukul Chandra. Many prayers and thoughts for your family.

Tributes 

Praveen Kumar wrote 

I don’t post individuals affected from COVID to protect their confidentiality.Since all over the social media,it has been displayed asking for donation to help this doctor,re producing.
Dr Mukul Chandra a cardiologist based at Dayton Ohio,USA was affected in April.He survived that but both his lungs are irreversibly damaged.The only way such patients can survive through double lung transplantation.

