Dr N Gopalakrishnan Passed Away – Dead – Obituary – Cause Of Death : Passing of Dr N Gopalakrishnan, a Renowned Indian Scientist

Passing of Dr N Gopalakrishnan, a Renowned Indian Scientist

Renowned Indian Scientist, Dr N Gopalakrishnan Passes Away

A Leading Expert in Metallurgy and Materials Science

On 25th April 2021, Dr N Gopalakrishnan, a renowned Indian scientist, passed away at the age of 79. Dr Gopalakrishnan was a leading expert in the field of metallurgy and materials science and a former director of the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore.

A Life of Achievement

Dr Gopalakrishnan was born on 2nd December 1941 in Kerala, India. He earned his Bachelor’s degree in Metallurgical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, and his Master’s and Ph.D. degrees from the University of Illinois, USA.

After completing his studies, Dr Gopalakrishnan returned to India and joined the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore in 1969. He became a professor in the Department of Metallurgy and Materials Science in 1976 and served as the director of the institute from 1984 to 1991.

During his tenure as the director, Dr Gopalakrishnan initiated several important projects and collaborations that helped to enhance the research capabilities of the institute. He was a prolific researcher and published over 200 research papers in international journals, focusing on the structure and properties of materials, particularly metals and alloys.

Award-Winning Scientist and Humble Mentor

Dr Gopalakrishnan was a recipient of several prestigious awards and honors for his contributions to science and technology, including the Padma Bhushan, one of India’s highest civilian honors. He was known for his humility, kindness, and generosity, and inspired many young scientists to pursue their dreams and make meaningful contributions to society.

A Great Loss to the Scientific Community

The passing of Dr N Gopalakrishnan is a great loss to the scientific community in India and around the world. His contributions to the field of metallurgy and materials science have been invaluable, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of scientists. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues.