Dr. Neera Bhutani Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Dr. Neera Bhutani has Died .
Dr. Neera Bhutani has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.
.
Erica Bial 8 hrs · Dr. Neera Bhutani, age 72. Pediatrician, Clear Lake and Webster, Texas Died of COVID19 January 2, 2020. Her love of children led her into medicine, and over the 40 years in her practiced, enjoyed seeing generations of families. She and her husband had one son and 2 grandchildren. 293293 25 Comments 39 Shares Like Share
Source: (20+) COVID-19 Physicians Memorial | Facebook
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.