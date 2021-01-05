Dr. Nwabara Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Dr. Okechi Nwabara has Died .

Dr. Okechi Nwabara has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 4. 2021.

Jennifer Williams is with Okechi Nwabara. 4 hrs · This has truly sadden my day. I hate to hear it…I remember the first time we met in his Gary, IN doctor office. He was so intuitive about my life goals and future achievements …went on to tell me how to become rich…just absolutely loving and genuine. — I’m grateful to have met you in this lifetime. I love you Dr. Okechi Nwabara , RIH. Sincerest condolences to the Nwabara family.

Lindsay Blockland wrote

Rest In Peace Dr Nwabara. He was truly a class act. He always treated nurses and his patients with the utmost kindness and respect. I never actually saw the man without a huge smile on his face. Gone too soon. F$ck covid!

Janet DeMaria Swider wrote

So sorry to hear this he will be missed. He would come on the unit with a smile say Good am to everyone and at times even have hugs to brighten your day .

Sherry Lynn Gacioch wrote

Fuck COVID! I have no words! I’m so angry at the world we live in. It’s ruining so many people’s lives. Bless him and his family .

Connie Marie wrote

I can’t even believe this. He helped save my dad’s life and was there step by step throughout the last five years. I’ll be forever grateful to him.❤️

Dororthy Hollins wrote

One of the sweetest doctors I had the pleasure of working with. R.I.P. MRS NWABARA AND FAMILY YOU ARE IN MY PRAYERS

