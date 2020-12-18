Dr. Olga Korobovskaya Death -Dead – Obituary : Dr. Olga Korobovskaya has Died .

By | December 18, 2020
Dr. Olga Korobovskaya has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 17. 2020.

Dallas CORE @DallasCORE2 Our condolences to the family of Dr. Olga Korobovskaya and the Downtown Montessori community as the mourn the loss of a great educator and loved one. She was a teacher at Marsh MS, an AP at Mata Montessori before serving at Downtown Montessori.

