Dr. Olga Korobovskaya Death -Dead – Obituary : Dr. Olga Korobovskaya has Died .
Dr. Olga Korobovskaya has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 17. 2020.
Our condolences to the family of Dr. Olga Korobovskaya and the Downtown Montessori community as the mourn the loss of a great educator and loved one. She was a teacher at Marsh MS, an AP at Mata Montessori before serving at Downtown Montessori. https://t.co/OTDW2SlRC4
— Dallas CORE (@DallasCORE2) December 18, 2020
