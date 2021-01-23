Dr. Oliver Samanyanga Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Dr. Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi Samanyanga has Died.

Dr. Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi Samanyanga has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 22. 2020.

Star FM 10h · Today is Tuku Memorial weekend, Star FM pays tribute to one of Zimbabwe’s greatest sons, the one and only Dr. Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi Samanyanga. This Saturday, the 23rd of January, is the second anniversary of Tuku’s death, and we will be featuring his music and hearing from Tuku’s grandchildren on their memories of him over the weekend. #TukuRemembered #RestInPowerSamanyanga 1.1K1.1K 129 Comments 13 Shares Like Comment Share

Tributes

Christopher Wachipa

His song of too many funeral was a prophecy of Covid 19 years before it hit, achabata maoko umwe ndiani Ko, ini ndabirwa, iwe wafirwa. Paitamabasa panooooo

Kathleen Mparutsa Nakoma

Thank you star fm am enjoying Tuku music. Mdhara anga akapihwa hake chipo uyu. MHSRIP

