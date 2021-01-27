Dr Paul McDermott Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Dr Paul McDermott has Died .
Dr Paul McDermott has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 27. 2020.
A minute's silence for GP colleague Dr Paul McDermott at tonight's webinar, who died from #COVID19. Our condolences to his family and friends. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/9nU3YhqwlY
— Irish College of GPs (@ICGPnews) January 27, 2021
