Dr. Payman Simoni Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Beverly Hills Plastic Surgeon Dies From COVID After Patient Coughs on Him has Died .

Dr. Payman Simoni has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 10. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Beverly Hills Plastic Surgeon Dies From COVID After Patient Coughs on Him A plastic surgeon in Beverly Hills has died from COVID-19 … and it appears to be entirely because he was able to keep working on patients during a pandemic. Dr. Payman Simoni https://t.co/crQMKyLbKG — Jerry Goins (@jerrygoinscom) January 10, 2021

Jerry Goins @jerrygoinscom Beverly Hills Plastic Surgeon Dies From COVID After Patient Coughs on Him A plastic surgeon in Beverly Hills has died from COVID-19 … and it appears to be entirely because he was able to keep working on patients during a pandemic. Dr. Payman Simoni