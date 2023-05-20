Dr Poonam Rajput : Cyber crime con cheats woman doctor of Rs 4.5 crore: Delhi Police registers case against suspect

Dr Poonam Rajput Cheated of Rs 4.5 Crore in Cybercrime Scam: Delhi Police

The Delhi police’s Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit has filed a case against a cyber criminal who allegedly scammed a female doctor out of Rs 4.5 crore in the national capital, according to officials on Saturday. The victim, Dr Poonam Rajput, was reportedly deceived through Skype calls, with the accused informing her that her parcel had been confiscated by FedEx after 140 gm of MDMA and her passport, banking papers, and shoes were discovered, and that the parcel had been shipped from Mumbai to Taiwan on April 21. Multiple individuals, including police officials from Mumbai’s Andheri Police Station, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) officials, customs officials, Narcotics officials, and a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) rank official, posed as authorities. The victim was told by the scam artists that she had to liquidate her fixed deposits (FD) since her KYC had been compromised and 23 accounts had been established using the same KYC, some of which were involved in money laundering. The scam artists claimed the money had to be transferred to the RBI for verification as suspected proceeds of crime, and after verification, it would be returned to the victim. A letter from the RBI and a complaint on the letterhead of the Mumbai Police were also sent to the victim for authenticity. Despite the victim’s complaints, the Delhi Police has yet to locate the Skype calls and uncover those behind the network. A case under sections 420, 468, 471, 389, 170, and 120 B of the Indian Penal Code has been filed based on the victim’s grievances, and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

News Source : ANI

