Dr Pumza Dyantyi Death -Dead – Obituary : Eastern Cape health MEC Dr Pumza Dyantyi has Died .
Eastern Cape health MEC Dr Pumza Dyantyi has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 7. 2020.
ANC Member of Parliament (MP) and former Eastern Cape health MEC Dr Pumza Dyantyi has died. Dyantyi also served as mayor of Mbhashe Local Municipality.https://t.co/p8dGAqUBYU
— @dispatch_DD (@Dispatch_DD) December 7, 2020
@dispatch_DD @Dispatch_DD ANC Member of Parliament (MP) and former Eastern Cape health MEC Dr Pumza Dyantyi has died. Dyantyi also served as mayor of Mbhashe Local Municipality.
