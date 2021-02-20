Dr. Ramon Ramos Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Dr. Ramon Ramos has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 20. 2021
Dr. Ramon Ramos has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 20. 2021.
Jim Morekis 2h · The Savannah community has suffered a great loss in the tragic death of Dr. Ramon Ramos. He was pediatrician to both of my daughters, going back 30 years. While many of the alternative and Eastern-inspired therapies he championed have since become almost mainstream, when he first opened his practice in Savannah he was a shining beacon for those of us who wanted a more expansive, more progressive, and more humane and compassionate level of care than what was generally available here. He was a pioneer in so many ways, and we will not see his like again.
