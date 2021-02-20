Dr. Ramon Ramos Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Dr. Ramon Ramos has Died.

Dr. Ramon Ramos has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 20. 2021.

Jim Morekis 2h · The Savannah community has suffered a great loss in the tragic death of Dr. Ramon Ramos. He was pediatrician to both of my daughters, going back 30 years. While many of the alternative and Eastern-inspired therapies he championed have since become almost mainstream, when he first opened his practice in Savannah he was a shining beacon for those of us who wanted a more expansive, more progressive, and more humane and compassionate level of care than what was generally available here. He was a pioneer in so many ways, and we will not see his like again.

Source: (1) Facebook

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post on Facebook.

You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.