Dr. Rangimārie Rose Pere Death -Dead – Obituary : Dr. Rangimārie Rose Pere has Died .

We were sad to hear of the passing of Dr. Rangimārie Rose Pere, who had such a profound effect on so many, and who played such an important role in Te Ao Māori and internationally. 1/2 https://t.co/8aGteaOori…
— New Zealand Alternative (@nzalternative) December 15, 2020
As a group with an international focus we want to acknowledge the awesome role she played in creating relationships across the Indigenous world. Some of the most important and inspiring global connections are not state mediated. Moe mai rā e te mareikura, moe mai rā. 2/2
