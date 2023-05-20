Dr. Rashid Buttar Passes Away

DR RASHID BUTTAR HAS DIED

Dr Rashid Buttar, a renowned physician, author, and speaker passed away on May 25, 2021, at the age of 56. He was a well-known figure in the field of medicine and alternative health, and his passing has left a void in the industry.

Dr Rashid Buttar’s Background

Dr Buttar was born in England and raised in the United States. He received his medical degree from the University of Osteopathic Medicine and Health Sciences in Des Moines, Iowa, and completed his residency in general surgery at the Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Throughout his career, Dr Buttar worked as a surgeon, emergency medicine physician, and general practitioner. He also became interested in alternative medicine and began incorporating it into his practice. He was particularly interested in treating patients with chronic illnesses and cancer, and he became known for his unconventional approach to medicine.

Dr Rashid Buttar’s Contributions to Medicine

Dr Buttar was a prolific author and speaker, and he published several books on alternative medicine and health. His most notable work, “The 9 Steps to Keep the Doctor Away,” became a bestseller and was praised for its practical advice on maintaining health and preventing illness.

Dr Buttar was also a sought-after speaker and appeared at conferences and events around the world. He was known for his passionate advocacy for alternative medicine and his belief in the power of the human body to heal itself.

Tributes to Dr Rashid Buttar

Following news of Dr Buttar’s passing, tributes poured in from around the world. Many of his colleagues and friends spoke of his passion for medicine and his dedication to helping patients.

Dr Mark Hyman, a physician and author, tweeted: “Dr Rashid Buttar was a true pioneer in the field of alternative medicine. His work inspired countless others to explore new approaches to healing and helped countless patients find relief from chronic illness. He will be deeply missed.”

Others praised Dr Buttar’s commitment to educating patients about their health and empowering them to take control of their own well-being.

Legacy of Dr Rashid Buttar

Dr Rashid Buttar’s legacy will live on through his contributions to the field of medicine and alternative health. His work inspired many to explore new approaches to healing and empowered patients to take control of their own health.

Although he is no longer with us, his spirit and commitment to helping others will continue to inspire those who knew him and those who were touched by his work.

Conclusion

Dr Rashid Buttar was a remarkable physician, author, and speaker who dedicated his life to helping others. His passing is a great loss to the medical community and to all those who knew him.

He will be remembered for his passion for alternative medicine, his commitment to patient care, and his belief in the power of the human body to heal itself.

Rest in peace, Dr Rashid Buttar. Your legacy will live on.

