Dr Rasquinha Death –Dead-Obituaries : Dr Vijay Rasquinha has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
New York’s Dr Vijay Rasquinha has died, according to a statement posted online on November 15. 2020.
We learned of the deceased from the following statement posted on social media.
Sadly we announce the passing away of Dr Vijay Rasquinha son of Mrs Marie (Daisy) and Late Mr Walter Rasquinha. Husband of Mrs Vaishali Rasquinha. Father of Rhea, Rohit and Ranjan. Loving brother of Prema Rodrigues, Veena Rasquinha and Shanti Potts. He passed away in a tragic accident on the 15th of November in New York USA.Ex Student of Salvation School and KEM hospital.May his soul rest in peace.
Cause of Death.
We have no information at the moment on the cause of death . This post will be updated as soon as we have that information.
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
This Extremly Shocking Vijay Is Left For His Heavenly Home, He Operated My Left Knee Just A Couple of Days Back I Confused His Name With His Colleague of The Trio Who Operated Me May His Soul Rest In Peace.
- Heartfelt condolences to the family of late Dr. Vijay Rasquinha .Eternal rest grant unto him O Lord and let the Perpetual Light shine upon him.May his Soul and all those faithfully departed Souls, rest in peace, Amen.
