Dr Rasquinha Death –Dead-Obituaries : Dr Vijay Rasquinha has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Sadly we announce the passing away of Dr Vijay Rasquinha son of Mrs Marie (Daisy) and Late Mr Walter Rasquinha. Husband of Mrs Vaishali Rasquinha. Father of Rhea, Rohit and Ranjan. Loving brother of Prema Rodrigues, Veena Rasquinha and Shanti Potts. He passed away in a tragic accident on the 15th of November in New York USA.

Ex Student of Salvation School and KEM hospital.