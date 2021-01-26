Dr Rehan Azmi Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Legendary Pakistani poet, ‘Guinness World record’ holder,& renowned Noha Khan Dr Rehan Azmi has Died .

Legendary Pakistani poet, ‘Guinness World record’ holder,& renowned Noha Khan Dr Rehan Azmi has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 25. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Islamic world lost an another gem kind of personality today. Legendary Pakistani poet, 'Guinness World record' holder,& renowned Noha Khan Dr Rehan Azmi passed away today. Heartfelt condolences to Muslims, 🇵🇰, fans of Aga Rehan & especially his family members.💔😭#RehanAzmi pic.twitter.com/DBOCCQ6BhH — Mohammad Jaan❤️ (26 January #BlackDay) (@UnitedKasheer) January 26, 2021

Mohammad Jaan (26 January #BlackDay) @UnitedKasheer Islamic world lost an another gem kind of personality today. Legendary Pakistani poet, ‘Guinness World record’ holder,& renowned Noha Khan Dr Rehan Azmi passed away today. Heartfelt condolences to Muslims, , fans of Aga Rehan & especially his family members.